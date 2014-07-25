Army has until Monday to comply with Camp Minden cleanup order

A Webster Parish Grand Jury has indicted six people and the company accused of improperly storing millions of pounds of a military propellant at Camp Minden.

A Webster Parish Grand Jury has indicted six people and the company accused of improperly storing millions of pounds of a military propellant at Camp Minden.

A bill expanding the authority of state police while inspecting sites like the one at Camp Minden, where millions of pounds of improperly stored M6 propellant were discovered back in 2012, is now on the

A bill expanding the authority of state police while inspecting sites like the one at Camp Minden, where millions of pounds of improperly stored M6 propellant were discovered back in 2012, is now on the

The fight to rid Camp Minden of the 15 million pounds of M6 propellant left behind by the now bankrupt Explo is being fought in Washington D.C.

The fight to rid Camp Minden of the 15 million pounds of M6 propellant left behind by the now bankrupt Explo is being fought in Washington D.C.

The U.S. Army has until Monday, July 28 to notify the Environmental Protection Agency of its intent to comply with an order to take responsibility for the cleanup of the the 15 million pounds of M6 propellant it shipped to Explo Systems at Camp Minden."It's our understanding that the Department of Army is waiting on instructions from the Department of Justice, the EPA and the DOJ, they're all within a stone's throw of each other in DC, get this done," said State Representative Jeff Thompson from Bossier City.

The material was found during an inspection by a Louisiana State Police investigator following up on the October 15, 2012 explosion inside a bunker on property leased by Explo, and determined to be improperly stored, which resulted in a criminal investigation and several arrests.

In a letter dated July 22, the EPA advised the Army that it had "contributed to the illegal storage and handling of the waste explosives, thereby creating an imminent and substantial endangerment to public health and the environment." As a result, the Army has been ordered to eliminate the propellant, despite their previous objections.

The EPA notes that, "As this material ages, it becomes more unstable, increasing the chances of an uncontrolled explosion," such as the one that did occur in October 2012.

"We need the Department of Justice, and the Attorney General to get on the Army's case and move them along," said Representative Thompson.

State legislators were tasked with removing the materials and have also laid blame squarely on the U.S. Army. The cost for cleanup is estimated to be $23 million.



Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.