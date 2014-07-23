Meet the Team: Nicole Madden

Whether as a little girl dragging her friends into the basement to seek shelter from make-believe storms or falling asleep while watching The Weather Channel, Nicole Madden's head always was in the clouds.

But the KSLA StormTracker 12 meteorologist and reporter took a bit of a detour before making a career of her love of the weather. And she still needs to feel stable on the ground.

Madden graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in both business and communications. Afterward, she worked in the world of finance but knew something was missing.

Jim Cantore, a meteorologist best known as an on-air personality for The Weather Channel, visited her hometown in 2011 to report on the effects of Tropical Storm Lee. It had left the Susquehanna River swollen from excess rainfall and had led to many areas of the river valley being inundated with floodwaters.

Madden knew then that she didn’t just love the weather; she wanted to learn everything about the atmosphere in order to track storms and help inform others of the effects of Mother Nature.

She packed up her bags and headed to Tallahassee, Fla., to pursue her dreams. There at Florida State University, Madden earned her bachelor of science degree in meteorology with a minor in mathematics.

Outside of the weather, Madden enjoys New York Jets football and cheering on the national champion ‘Noles.

If you see her out and about, make sure you come up and say “Hi” and share your favorite places to visit in the ArkLaTex!

You can follow Madden on Facebook and Twitter and send email to her to nmadden@ksla.com.