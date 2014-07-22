Thompson enters not guilty plea in cold murder case

We're learning more about the two men indicted for a 35-year-old cold case murder in Shreveport.

We're learning more about the two men indicted for a 35-year-old cold case murder in Shreveport. On Thursday seventy two year-old Jim Montgomery is now in the Caddo Correctional Center charged with

LSP trooper prepares to take aim during a 2003 armored car heist and shootout

Two indictments have been handed down in the cold case murder of a wife and mother in Shreveport.

A cold case that spans more than three decades came back into the spotlight Tuesday with the arraignment of Larry Thompson Sr. in a Caddo Parish courtroom.

Thompson has earned the reputation of being the "worst of the worst," according to Bossier District Attorney Schuyler Marvin, who helped send him to prison for 80 years.

The cold case Thompson was in court for started 35 years ago, when Deanna Montgomery was murdered.

Back in May, Shreveport police named two people responsible for her death. One of them is her husband, James Montgomery. Thompson is the second.

Thompson pleaded not guilty to that charge of second degree murder. He was also appointed an attorney after he told the judge that he couldn't afford one.

Thompson arrived at the Caddo Parish Courthouse just before 1 p.m., straight from the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, where he's serving an four-score sentence.

That sentence is related to an armed robbery. In fact, it's a very high profile case that played out here on the streets of the ArkLaTex back in 2003. Thompson was said to be the mastermind behind an armored car heist that deteriorated into a shootout with police.

Thompson, whose crimes have prompted descriptions like the one above, sat quietly in the courtroom before Judge Katherine Dorroh while he was arraigned for his most recent charge in the Deanna Montgomery case.

Thompson was taken back to Angola to await trial, but no court date has been set.

