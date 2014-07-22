ETX community collecting diaper donations for Seals quints

An East Texas woman who delivered quintuplets earlier this week says she and her husband were not expecting five when she got pregnant.

An East Texas woman who delivered quintuplets earlier this week says she and her husband were not expecting five when she got pregnant.

Kyle Delaughter's grocery store in Maud, TX is one place collecting diaper donations for the Seals family.

Steven and Michelle Seals with their five new babies

Steven and Michelle Seals, the Bowie County couple who welcomed quintuplets into their family earlier this year, has yet to return to their Maud, TX home.

While the family waits in Dallas, their neighbors are planning their first fundraiser to help the family - now including eight sets of fingers and toes.

With that in mind, Kyle Delaughter, owner of a grocery store in Maud, said he hopes to see the diaper aisle in his store emptied over the weekend.

"Steven and Michelle, we go way back, back when we were toddlers so it is pretty neat for me to be able to help as best I can," Delaughter said.

On Tuesday, he became the first to make a donation of diapers at Delaughter's. The store is one of many locations where people can help the Seals' cope with the expense of raising five babies.

The diaper drive begins this weekend, and it's reaching all the way to Maud City Hall.

"We are not sponsoring the diaper driver but we are 100 percent behind them," said Polyanna Moore, Maud city secretary. "This is a good, young, Christian family here."

Steven Seals said diapers are a dire need for the family.

"We appreciate their efforts," he said of the fundraiser. "We appreciate their generosity."

Steven said four of the babies have been released from a Dallas hospital. He and Michelle are hoping baby Rayleigh will be released in a matter of days.

"Of course, we will probably be going through 40-something diapers a day depending on whether somebody might be sick, we might go through 50 diapers a day," Steven said. "It just depends."

The diaper drive is the brainchild of a former Hooks, TX woman who gave birth to quintuplets nine years ago, he said.

"She knows exactly what it takes and we appreciate her very much so," he said.

And Delaughter plans to be right there making sure the fundraiser is a success.

"I am very confident we are going to have a lot of diapers," he said.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.