Bossier City man pleads not guilty in Mother's Day murders

Brandon Butler is accused of shooting and killing Jacqueline Beadle and Karyl Ann Cox. (Source: Submitted)

The man police say killed two Bossier city mothers on Mother's Day has pleaded not guilty after appearing in court Tuesday.

The murders happened on May 11. Brandon Butler, 26, is accused of shooting and killing roommates, Jacqueline Beadle and Karyl Ann Cox. They were found dead inside their Bossier City home.

Butler reportedly went to their memorial service before skipping town. He was later captured in Bogalusa, La.

Butler is being held at Bossier Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing.

