Suspicious death of Sabine Parish man found in burned home ruled homicide

The discovery of a body Friday morning inside a Sabine Parish home heavily damaged in a fire is being investigated as a homicide and has left a family with many unanswered questions.

Firefighters were first called to the home on 4L Drive in the village of Fisher around 10:40 p.m. Thursday for a report of a structure fire. (Source: Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers)

The severely burned body was found in the kitchen area at the back of the house. (Source: Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers)

The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that foul play is suspected the death of a man found inside his burned home last week.

According to a news release from Sabine Parish Detention Center Warden Joe Dewil Jr. says the preliminary results of the autopsy conducted on the the body indicate that the death will be ruled as a homicide.

Fire crews were called to the home of James Paul Green on 4L Drive in Fisher about 10:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 17. Firefighters had the blaze contained and left the scene. Crews got called back to the home about 7:15 a.m. Friday after the house started burning again. That's when firefighters found Green's burned body.



Dewil says the body was covered in debris.

The discovery prompted further investigation, and it was then discovered that the green 1997 Chevy Cavalier belonging to Green was missing. An alert was issued for local law enforcement to be on the lookout for the vehicle. It was found 30 minutes later in Zwolle off LA 120.

Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers says it appears that someone had attempted to set Green's Cavalier on fire, and blood was found inside the car around the center console and in the area around the driver's seat. The vehicle will be processed for evidence by investigators with the North Louisiana Crime Lab.

The sheriff's office, the State Fire Marshal's Office, and the Fisher, LA Police Department are all involved with the homicide investigation.

While the sheriff's office is not releasing the name of the victim, family members told KSLA News 12's Jeff Ferrell the body is that of the 49-year-old Green.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-256-0006 or 318-256-9241.

