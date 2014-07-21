Kendrick Farris still moving weight

Two time weightlifting Olympian and Shreveport native Kendrick Farris is a vet in the sport of weightlifting and determined to make one last run at a gold medal in the 2016 Olympic games in Brazil. This weekend was the National Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kendrick moved up to the 94kg weight class.

Kendrick will be bringing home a gold medal in the clean and jerk with a lift of 197 kilograms and won the silver medal overall. Kendrick thanked everyone for their support on his instagram page.