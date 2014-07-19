Teens charged after accidental shooting in West Shreveport

Officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Valley Ridge Rd. at 4:50 p.m. and arrived to find the juvenile with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Two local teens are facing criminal charges following an accidental shooting at a West Shreveport home on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of Valley Ridge Rd. at 4:50 p.m. and arrived to find a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the hand. He was taken to University Health with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators learned that the victim and a 14-year-old were handling a handgun inside the home when it went off, striking the 15-year-old in the hand. Police say it was also learned that the 15-year-old was carrying the weapon on his person before the shooting and decided to show the weapon to the 14-year-old and other juveniles at the house when the shooting occurred.

No other injuries were reported.

The gun was seized by officers at the scene and submitted as evidence.

The 14 year old juvenile was charged with a single count of illegal use of a weapon and booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center. The 15-year-old was charged with illegal carrying of a weapon and following his release from treatment, will be booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Center.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.