Three men wanted for stealing meat from MLK store

Shreveport police are looking for this man, who they believed stole $5,000 worth of meat from King's Grocery on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Shreveport.

Shreveport police are looking for three men who stole $5,000 worth of meat from a local business.

Investigators say the men entered King's Grocery in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after one of them pried the back door open.

Two of the men removed the meat and stock from the store while the other man waited outside. The men wheeled the meat away in a city trash can.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $400 reward for any information leading to the identity of these suspects or more information regarding the crime. Call (318) 673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org with information.

