Caddo man accused of abusing boys arrested again

A Caddo Parish man has been arrested and accused of indecent behavior with an underage neighbor.

A Caddo Parish man arrested last week for sexually abusing a teenage boy is back in jail and facing a new charge, now that more victims have come forward.

Investigators say 61-year-old Joseph Michael Kurz, of the 4100 block of Linda Lane, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated rape after five additional victims came forward following news reports of Kurz's July 11 arrest. The victims, who ranged from age four to 14 at the time, say Kurz abused them between the years of 1969 and 1985.

Det. James Moore with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office says because of the time that has passed in some of these cases, Kurz can only be charged with one additional crime. However, the victims' information will be used as part of the case against Kurz.

Kurz is being held at the Caddo Correctional Center on a $250,000 bond.

