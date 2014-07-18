Family members remember Sabine Parish man found dead in burned out home

The discovery of a body Friday morning inside a Sabine Parish home heavily damaged in a fire is being investigated as a homicide and has left a family with many unanswered questions.According to Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers, firefighters were first called to the home on 4L Drive in the village of Fisher around 10:40 p.m. Thursday for a report of a structure fire.Firefighters put the fire out and left the scene, but Rivers says they were called back out around 7:16 a.m. Thursday, after receiving reports that the fire had flared up again. This time, they discovered a body in the rear of the house, on the kitchen floor. This is the area of the home that received the heaviest damage from the fire.The victim was identified as 49-year-old James Paul Green. Family spent time Friday remembering their loved one."We're going to miss him, because he was the laugh of the bunch. He was the cornerstone," said Green's sister Karen Grant. "Not one dull moment with J.P."

"I was like, 'Not my cousin James.' Got down there. I just couldn't believe it because he was cool," said Green's cousin Latasha Rabon. "He was funny. You could never see him down."



The discovery prompted further investigation, and it was then discovered that the green 1997 Chevy Cavalier belonging to Green was missing. An alert was issued for local law enforcement to be on the lookout for the vehicle. Rivers says it was found 30 minutes later in Zwolle off LA 120.



Rivers says it appears that someone had attempted to set Green's Cavalier on fire, and blood was found inside the car around the center console and in the area around the driver's seat. The vehicle will be processed for evidence by investigators with the North Louisiana Crime Lab.



Rivers says Green's remains were severely burned. They were sent to University Health in Shreveport for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

"I never knew him to have enemies. Never had (an) arrest report, not even a ticket to my knowledge," Grant said. "I was just told, just a few minutes ago they had two suspects."

"He had so much laughter. I mean so much laughter," Grant added. "He just made everything- if you was in a sad situation, he would just lift you up. It's nobody like him, and there will be none after him."

