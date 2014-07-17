Former firefighter charged with terrorizing returned to Shreveport

A preliminary examination was held in a Caddo Parish courtroom Tuesday for former Shreveport firefighters Randy Chandler and Clint Richardson. The two are charged with alleged abuse of two mentally challenged men who frequently visited Fire Station 8.

The second person indicted in connection with the investigation into allegations of sex and abuse at Shreveport's Fire Station 8 has been arrested. KSLA News 12 has confirmed that Chief Tommy Carpenter

An Shreveport fire chief indicted Thursday will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of his legal battle.

Click here to view court documents relating to the suit filed in Shreveport City Court by defense attorney John Settle against his former client, Derrick Harris, for money owed.

Former Shreveport firefighter Derrick Harris has been returned to Shreveport from Arlington, TX, where he was arrested Monday on a warrant for one count of terrorizing.

Harris was taken into custody Monday afternoon by agents with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Arlington, TX and booked into the Arlington City jail at 6:15 p.m. According to the Harris' booking sheet, he was taken into custody in the 3000 block of Franciscan Dr. in Arlington, which is an apartment complex in the southern part of the city.

Harris, 51, is one of 5 former Shreveport firefighters facing charges in connection with a sex and abuse scandal at Shreveport's Fire Station 8. The men were accused of hazing mentally challenged men who frequented the station and hiring a prostitute to have sex with one of them. They are charged with cruelty to the infirm and principal to prostitution.

On Saturday, Shreveport police announced Harris was wanted on a $250,000 warrant in connection with comments posted on his personal Facebook page that were deemed by investigators and the Caddo District Attorney's Office to be threatening in nature.

The post in question references a desire to remake the movie Django Unchained at the Central Fire Station, a movie that depicts brutal violence. Harris also named specific people that would play characters who died in the movie, including SFD Chief Craig Mulford, who himself is facing charges of malfeasance in office in connection with the investigation into the scandal at Fire Station 8: "Thinking about doing a remake of Django, some roles are already cast....Central Fire Station as Candyland. Derrick Harris as Django, R.C. Mulford as Calvin Candy, Beason as Billy Crash,...now I just need that ONE house n***a to be Steven...." Candy is the main antagonist played by Leonardo DeCaprio, and he met a very violent end.

While Harris told KSLA News 12 that the post was "just a joke," police say a post intended as a joke can still constitute a crime if the victims feel their lives are threatened.

Harris was transported to Shreveport by deputies with the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division. He is currently being booked into CCC for terrorizing. Bond is set at $250,000.

Harris is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, July 18, along with the other 4 firefighters, for a hearing in connection with the felony charges of cruelty to the infirm and principal to prostitution.

