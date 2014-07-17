Bossier Police seek cigarette thieves targeting area Circle K st - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier Police seek cigarette thieves targeting area Circle K stores

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -  Bossier City police have released surveillance photos of suspects in the theft of hundreds of dollars' worth of cigarettes from local convenience stores. 

Over the past several weeks, police say multiple subjects have been targeting area Circle K stores late at night or early the early morning hours and asking the clerk to make fresh coffee. 

While the clerk is distracted, the suspects go behind the counter and take numerous cartons of cigarettes at a time. 

The estimated value of the cartons is around $1,500.00. 

A reward of $600 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Anyone with information or can identify the suspects is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department, leave their tip on Bossier Crime Stoppers, or call 424-4100.

