Cass Co. boy, 13, remains held but uncharged in deadly double shooting of stepfather and brother

The Cass County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the father who was fatally shot Friday night.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the father who was fatally shot Friday night.

A 13-year-old Cass Co., TX boy remains in juvenile detention, but uncharged, in connection with the shooting death of his stepfather and brother on June 27.

A 13-year-old Cass County boy who called 911 late last month to report a fatal double-shooting in his home remains held in juvenile detention more than 2 weeks later.

The boy's stepfather, 32-year-old Damon Robison and Robison's 12-year-old adopted son were shot and killed. Officers found the two dead from gunshot wounds in the kitchen/ dining room area on June 27, after dispatchers received a 911 call from Robinson's 13-year-old son asking for officers to come to the house on County Road 2747.

The 13-year-old, who is the biological brother of the 12-year-old, only stated that his father and brother were shot.

Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe told KSLA News 12 the day after the deadly shooting that the surviving 13-year-old boy had not been able to provide much helpful information about what happened that night.

Rowe said that investigators still didn't know the circumstances that led to the shooting or who pulled the trigger. He said they do not believe someone came into the home, shot Robison and the 12-year-old and left.

Authorities found a semiautomatic pistol at the scene. The 13-year-old boy was not injured.

At a hearing Monday in Cass County, a juvenile court judge ordered that the boy remain in custody at a juvenile detention center in Longview. He has not been charged with a crime, but Rowe was unable to comment further on the reasoning for the continued detention.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.