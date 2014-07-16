Shannon Richardson sentenced in ricin letter case

Click here to view the Petition for Divorce filed by Nathaniel Richardson in Bowie County District Court on Thursday, June 6.

Click here to view the Petition for Divorce filed by Nathaniel Richardson in Bowie County District Court on Thursday, June 6.

The home at the center of the federal investigation into ricin-laced letters sent to the president and other public officials has been cleared and turned back over to Nathan Richardson.

The home at the center of the federal investigation into ricin-laced letters sent to the president and other public officials has been cleared and turned back over to Nathan Richardson.

The attorney for the man at the center of the latest federal ricin letter investigation says his client "married the wrong person," and is working to prove his innocence.

The attorney for the man at the center of the latest federal ricin letter investigation says his client "married the wrong person," and is working to prove his innocence.

A U.S. District Court judge has ordered a mental evaluation for the New Boston woman accused of mailing ricin-tainted letters to the president and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

A U.S. District Court judge has ordered a mental evaluation for the New Boston woman accused of mailing ricin-tainted letters to the president and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Nathan Richardson is trying to get back to living a normal life, after it was turned upside down when federal agents turned up at his job one day back in late May.

Nathan Richardson is trying to get back to living a normal life, after it was turned upside down when federal agents turned up at his job one day back in late May.

A federal judge has ruled that a northeast Texas woman accused of sending ricin-laced letters to President Barack Obama and New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is competent to stand trial.

A federal judge has ruled that a northeast Texas woman accused of sending ricin-laced letters to President Barack Obama and New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is competent to stand trial.

Ricin-laced letters sent to the office of New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and his Washington, D.C.-based gun control group may have originated in Shreveport.

Ricin-laced letters sent to the office of New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and his Washington, D.C.-based gun control group may have originated in Shreveport.

The East Texas woman accused of mailing poison-laced letters to President Barack Obama and others is due in federal court.

The East Texas woman accused of mailing poison-laced letters to President Barack Obama and others is due in federal court.

Shannon Guess Richardson has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $367,222.29 in restitution for sending ricin-laced letters to President Barack Obama, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and the leader of Mayors Against Ilegal Guns back in May of 2013.

Prosecutors say Richardson mailed three letters from New Boston, outside Texarkana, then went to police and claimed that her husband did it.

The 36-year-old New Boston, TX woman pleaded guilty in December to possessing and producing a biological toxin. Her attorney said that under the plea deal her prison time would be capped at 18 years. In federal court in Texarkana, Texas on Wednesday morning, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Scheider formally handed down the sentence of 216 months.

Looking emotional and frail in court, Richardson apologized to all involved, including Obama and Bloomberg. But there was no apology for her ex-husband, who she maintains was involved. Instead, Richardson stood in court and said that she has taken responsibility for her role, but that Nathan Richardson still has not.

The formerly aspiring actress and mother of 5 will remain in custody in Bowie County. It has not yet been determined which federal facility she will be sent to serve out her sentence.

In a statement released by the U.S. District Attorney's Office following the sentencing, U.S. Attorney John Bales said, “Today's sentencing brings an appropriate and just end to what is surely one of our most unusual, even bizarre cases.”

“The investigation was also very challenging," Bales continued, "and I hope that East Texans are encouraged to know that their East Texas law enforcement proved to be amazingly resourceful, determined and focused in all facets of this prosecution. It was truly a great job.”

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.