Rally against Harrelson landfill, 'environmental racism' Saturday

A rally is being held to protest the landfill in Shreveport's Martin Luther King neighborhood, and residents say it couldn't come at a better time.

Loral Collins and her family have lived on Bonnie Street for more than 40 years. Now 85-years-old, Collins health is beginning to decline.

"I have a voice good, and then sometimes I can't speak clear, and I get to coughing, and I can't stop coughing," she said.

Collins believes her coughing isn't due to seasonal allergies or a cold, but instead the smoke that once came from the Harrelson landfill.

"I have never had it before as long as I've been here. I've never been sick before," Collins said.

Marvin Muhammad with the Nation of Islam and the MLK Coalition Against Environmental Racism will hold a rally against the Harrelson landfill at 11 a.m. Saturday.

They define "environmental racism" as being treated less than the rest of Shreveport. They feel that if the landfill was anywhere else in the city, it would've been moved long ago.

"We are a community that seems to be disenfranchised from the rest of the city of Shreveport then we are actually like cattle," Muhammad said.

The two groups want to see the landfill not only shut down, but dug up and completely moved.

"Enough is enough, and Harrelson must go. This effort is a by-product of that effort to let Harrelson know that we will not go for smoke and mirrors," Muhammad said. "We find him to be deceitful and not truthful."

Although Collins didn't say whether or not she supports the Nation of Islam, she does support the cause of the rally.

"I believe it should be and should've been been for a long time. They seem to not be paying it any attention until now, and they're speeding it up," she said.

The rally will be held at the Harrelson landfill at 1101 Russell Road in Shreveport.

