Caddo Parish man arrested for indecent behavior with juvenile

A Caddo Parish man has been arrested and accused of indecent behavior with an underage neighbor.According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Joseph Michael Kurz, 61, initiated the inappropriate contact a few years ago when the victim was a minor. The victim is now an adult. Kurz lives in the 4100 block of Linda Lane outside of Blanchard.

Kurz was arrested by Sheriff’s Detective James Moore on Friday and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond was set at $100,000.

