Juvenile injured in shooting at Shreveport park

A juvenile has been injured in a shooting at a Shreveport park. Officers were called to Billberry Park in the 3000 block of Lakeshore Drive just before 6 p.m., where they found the teen suffering what is descried as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He has been taken to University Health.

Police are still investigating, but they say it appears the gunfire broke out during a dispute at the park. Detectives are working to speak with the victims and witnesses and to identify the shooter.

The shooting is the second on Sunday afternoon. Earlier in the day, another male was injured as a result of an argument ending in gunfire in North Shreveport. That victim, 26-year-old Terrance K. Jackson, was also taken to University Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

