Growth in Elm Grove: New development is a first, but raises flood concerns

The wheels are in motion for a new subdivision that would be the first to offer lots along the Red River in South Bossier parish, but some are wondering whether that's a good idea.

It's called Red River Trace, and it will be located 13 miles south of the Jimmie Davis Bridge in the village of Elm Grove.

There are 27 half acre lots available; many of those lots are located right on the Red River. The gated neighborhood will have 3 community boat launches and a pier. "You are going to feel like you are on a vacation in your own home," said Lucky Company Senior Vice President of Operations Jacqueline Tucker.

The developer, the Lucky Company, is touting the neighborhood as the first neighborhood of its kind in Elm Grove. "It's the only property in South Bossier Parish on the river that has lots up for sale, the only lots listed in probably 50 years [in South Bossier]," said realtor Jennifer Hendrix.

The subdivision is expected to bring in a little more than 100 people to the area. The homeowner's association covenants will require each home on the water front to be a minimum of 2,500 square feet and a minimum of 2,000 square feet for the homes not on water front lots.

The covenants prohibit manufactured or modular homes.

The Bossier Parish Police Jury voted in October of 2013 to unanimously to approve of the neighborhood, under the condition that the South Bossier Water System provide water to the proposed development and individual sewer treatment plants be installed on each property.

In May 2014, the Bossier Parish Police Jury voted to accepts the streets and drainage in neighborhood into the parish road system for permanent maintenance. "You are going to have all of the peacefulness of being out in the country, but you won't be too far from the city," said Tucker.

Neighbors like farmer Drew Lefler explained most people in the community aren't concerned about new neighbors, but about the location of the planned neighborhood. "It's on the river side of the levee," said Lefler, who explained because the land is low to the ground, he worries the neighborhood will flood. "In the early 90's, my parents lost their home to the flood, they were actually on the other side of the levee," he said.

According to Tucker, the company's engineer, Joey French with French Engineering, has informed them that the Corps of Engineers has approximately 19 years of data stating the water has never risen above 9 inches.

"The lock and dam was put in in 1995 which controls the water level," said Tucker. "During the 100 year storm that occurred several years ago, the water didn't rise over 9 inches so it is safe to say the area will not flood," she said.

In spite of that, the parish is still requiring flood insurance for all property owners there.

The Lucky Company has sold or traded 13 lots so far. The first homes will break ground within the next 2 months.

The developers don't plan on any future expansion of the neighborhood.