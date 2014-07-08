ETX fire captain remains hospitalized after wreck

A Texarkana, Texas fireman remains in the hospital Tuesday after being injured in an overnight wreck while on the way to a house fire Monday night.

A day after the crash, his fellow firefighters continued to show support to their injured comrade, Captain Mike Norwood.

"It was tough driving by, knowing that your buddy was in that vehicle," said Jordan Williams, a Texarkana, TX fireman who is also a person friend of Norwood's. "We play golf and our hearts drop because he is just a real good guy," he said.

Police said Norwood was traveling north on Summerhill Road in his department-issued SUV with the emergency lights flashing. As he crested a bridge at I30, a white Lincoln Town Car driven by James Collins, of Texarkana, Arkansas, was headed right for him - going south in the northbound lane.

The two vehicles collided head on, sending both men to the hospital. TTFD spokeswoman Lisa Thompson said Norwood's injuries are not life threatening.

"Every time these guys go to the scene or fight a house fire they are going to put their life at risk, so we know that comes with the job,"Thompson said. "But we do want to keep everyone as safe as possible."

The TTFD has ridden its share of emotional waves over the past three months. One firefighter was seriously injured while combating a blaze and another is facing major health problems.

"Every time we get over one hump, you know, with somebody, something else shows up and tries to bring us back down, but we are rallying," Williams said.

Norwood was the acting battalion chief at the time of the wreck. Thompson said the whole department works hard to make safety and brotherhood a priority.

"So everybody kind of bands together and we make sure we are there for each other and keep our firefighters safe," she said.

At this time, no charges have been filed against Collins, but an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.