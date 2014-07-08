Natchitoches meat pie to be featured in new TV series

Chef Jeff Henderson stopped by the KSLA News 12 studio to whip up a delicious shrimp and asparagus omelet Wednesday morning.

"Flip My Food with Chef Jeff" was in Natchitoches on Tuesday filming with Chef Angela Lasyone, owner of Lasyone's Meat Pie Kitchen, to feature her family's famous Natchitoches Meat Pie.

The famous Lasyone's Meat Pie Kitchen in Natchitoches, Louisiana will be featured on a new syndicated show airing on KSLA this Fall.

Chef Jeff is known for re-creating dishes across the country, but what will he do with the Natchitoches Meat Pie? Folks will have to watch in September to find out when the episode airs.

In each episode, Chef Jeff meets up with newscasters, local celebrities and everyday people from cities across the country, to show them how to “flip” their favorite dishes into dining experiences that are more appetizing and measurably healthier. ”Flip My Food” premieres in Fall 2014 in syndication.

Louisiana's oldest city is known for the Natchitoches Meat Pie, a recipe refined in the 1950's by James Lasyone, a local butcher and restaurant owner.

After grinding the meat for the pies for the women in the community, who made them in their homes for many years, James Lasyone started experimenting with a recipe of his own. In 1967, James opened Lasyone's Meat Pie Kitchen and Restaurant. The restaurant has received international recognition, and it's still a favorite among foodies around the world!

Chef Jeff will air weekdays on KSLA at 3 p.m., starting September 8.