Shreveport man arrested in cab driver's shooting

The Yellow Checker cab left the roadway and crashed into a Woodland Terrace Apartments building.

Shreveport police are continuing to investigate the shooting death of a cab driver Saturday evening in West Shreveport, but have charged a suspect they believe was a fare.

Reginald Williams, 24 of Shreveport has been charged with second degree murder for the slaying of 38-year-old Carlos Jenkins, also of Shreveport.

Police were called to the 700 block of Central Street just after 5 p.m. for a motor vehicle wreck. Officers found the cab had plowed into an apartment in building 19 of the Woodlawn Terrace complex.

They determined that the cab driver had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation revealed that Jenkins had a male passenger in the back of the Yellow Checker cab when it crashed. That man was seen running from the wrecked taxi just after the crash.

Williams was found near the scene after he collapsed from a severely broken leg, which police believe he sustained during the wreck. He was then taken to UHS for treatment while still in police custody.

Police also found a handgun inside a Dumpster near where Williams collapsed, and think it may have been used in the crime.

At this point, police believe Williams may have shot Jenkins after trying to rob him. The investigation is ongoing.

Booking reports indicate that Williams was booked into the Shreveport City Jail late Saturday night. Bond has not yet been listed.

