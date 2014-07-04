Family, police seek answers in Hope murder

Gary Tuberville, 57, poses with his grandchildren. Tuberville was found dead in his home Wednesday morning from blunt force trauma.

It's been 3 days since 57-year-old Gary Tuberville was found dead inside his home in the 300 block of Ferguson Street in Hope, Arkansas, and police say they they're still not sure what happened there.

"We don't know. We don't have a lot of information about the case," Hope, Arkansas police chief J.R. Wilson said. "Hopefully the investigation will yield those results."

Police say he died from blunt force trauma to his body. No motive has been determined.

It was his daughter that discovered the body, when she stopped by the house to check on her father. "I was saying 'Daddy,daddy,' and he wouldn't answer and I came around the corner," says Katy Hunt. "And his door to the kitchen was open, and that is when I seen him."

Hunt said she can't understand why anyone would want to harm her father. She called him a loving man who loved his grandchildren.

"He was so good, he would have helped anyone," Hunt said. "His grand kids was his life. He lived for them."

The news of the murder has some Hope residents concerned for their safety.

"We need to secure all the doors, put our alarms on and also keep our lights on," said Samuel Warren, who lives near Tuberville's home.

Tuberville's family said he did not have many material possessions. A wood craftsman, he was receiving disability benefits. They say they're praying for justice to be served.

"Why did you take my daddy from me and my baby grandfather? What made you some kind of god that you could do that," Hunt asked.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Hope, Arkansas Police Department at (870) 777-3434. Tuberville's family set up an account to help pay for his funeral expenses. Anyone wanting to donate can do so at any BancorpSouth location under "Gary Tuberville Love Fund."

