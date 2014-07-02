Duck Commander Independence Bowl set for Dec. 27

Courtesy of Duck CommandeIndependencece Bowl Media Relations

The 39th playing of the Duck Commander Independence Bowl is set for Saturday, Dec. 27, with a 3 p.m. CT kickoff.

For the first time since 1990, the Independence Bowl will be played on a Saturday. It is the 14th time in the bowl’s history to be played on a Saturday.

“We are so excited about this year's Duck Commander Independence Bowl being played on a Saturday,” 2014 Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman Paul Pratt said. “A weekend game will create a new energy level for football fans who have supported the bowl for the 39 years this game has been played in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

“We are expecting a stadium full of football fanatics and I-Bowl supporters.”

The game will be televised on ESPN2, marking the 23rd-consecutive year the Independence Bowl has been televised on an ESPN network, and the fourth time it has been on ESPN2.

This will be the first year with Duck Commander as title sponsor of the Independence Bowl – the bowl’s sixth title sponsor. The agreement with Duck Commander runs through 2019.

“We’re very excited to announce that the Duck Commander Independence Bowl will be on a Saturday for the first time in 24 years,” Duck Commander CEO Willie Robertson said. “With kickoff at 3 o’clock that makes for a perfect day of tailgating fun followed by football. What could be better?

“The whole Robertson clan will be at the game, and we hope to see a full stadium and lots of sports fans showing the rest of the country what makes football and tailgating serious business down here."

The Duck Commander Independence Bowl extended its primary agreements with the Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference, and also signed secondary agreements with Conference USA and the American Athletic Conference.

Ticket prices have been adjusted to $45 for sideline bench seats, and $30 for north and south end zone seats. Tickets can be purchased by calling the bowl office at (318) 221-0712, toll free at (888) 414-BOWL or online at duckcommanderindependencebowl.org.