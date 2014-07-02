Fire crews find blaze inside Shreveport high school, one man injured

At least 12 fire units are on the scene of a blaze at a Shreveport high school that left one man with burns to his leg.

Smoke could be seen Wednesday afternoon coming from Booker T. Washington High School at Milam and Poplar streets near Lewis Place when crews first arrived just after 2:30 p.m.

Fire Chief Fred Sanders said firefighters went inside the school and found a fire in the main hallway, where contractors were working. Crews are still working to bring the fire under control.

The SFD has fans set up at the doorways to force the thick, black smoke out of the building, but there is quite a bit of smoke damage, he said.

The contractors were working to strip the hallway and using a chemical product for that, before buffering it. Reportedly, that buffer sparked and initiated the fire. One of the contractors had minor burns to his leg and has been treated by medics. He likely won't be transported to the hospital, Sanders said.

The main damage is to the hallway, but the smoke and fire may have spread to some adjacent rooms. Fire crews are working to determine the exact origin of the blaze, he said.

KSLA News 12 is on the scene and we'll keep you updated as more information surfaces.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.