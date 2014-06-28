Victim named in Cass Co. shooting, 13-year-old son held for questioning

The Cass County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the father who was fatally shot Friday night and is holding his 13-year-old adopted son for questioning.

Sheriff Larry Rowe confirms that 32-year-old Damon Robison and his 12-year-old adopted son were shot and killed. Officers found the two dead from gunshot wounds in the kitchen/ dining room area.

Rowe says dispatchers received a 911 call from Robinson's 13-year-old son in the home at 10:42 p.m. asking for officers to come to the house on County Road 2747. The 13-year-old, who is the biological brother of the 12-year-old, only stated that his father and brother were shot.



There were no signs of breaking and entering, and nothing appears to be missing from the home, investigators say. The 13-year-old is being held at a state juvenile detention center in Longview. Officers hope to question him Monday afternoon.

Rowe says investigators still don't know the circumstances that led to the shooting or who pulled the trigger. He said they do not believe someone came into the home, shot Robison and the 12-year-old and left.

Authorities found a semiautomatic pistol at the scene. The 13-year-old boy was not injured.



The childrens' mother was at work at the time of the shooting. Robison and the 12-year-old's bodies will be sent to Dallas for autopsies.



