Meet the Team: Jeff Castle

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle joined the KSLA Stormtracker 12 Team in June 2014. The Springfield, Ohio, native has spent most of his career in Tornado Alley and Dixie Alley.

Throughout his tenure in TV, Jeff has tracked storms in parts of the country notorious for severe weather – Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama.

Jeff worked through the deadly tornado outbreak April 27, 2011 – one of the worst in recorded history – that produced more than 90 tornado warnings and three EF-5 tornadoes in North Alabama. He helped lead hours of wall-to-wall coverage, relaying crucial information to the people of the Tennessee Valley.

That experience has helped reinforce Jeff's belief that the most important part of his job is providing critical, life-saving guidance during severe weather. He devotes all of his effort to keeping you and your family safe during severe weather, both on air and digitally.

Jeff earned his bachelor of science degree in meteorology from the University of Oklahoma. That university's meteorology school is world-renowned for severe weather research and its rigorous coursework.

After finishing up at Oklahoma, Jeff moved on to graduate school in Seattle, where he earned a master of science degree in atmospheric sciences from the University of Washington. Jeff also has attained the prestigious "Certified Broadcast Meteorologist" designation from the American Meteorological Society.

Before arriving at KSLA, Jeff spent 12 years at our sister station WAFF in Huntsville, Ala. Previously, he worked at KOCO in Oklahoma City and KFDA in Amarillo, Texas. Jeff got his start in television at WKEF in Dayton, Ohio, just a county away from his hometown.

When he's not tracking storms, Jeff likes to travel, research his family tree and collect comic books.

Jeff loves interacting with KSLA viewers. You can send email to him at jcastle@ksla.com, or connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.