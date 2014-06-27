SFD Assistant Chief accused of perjury in Station 8 probe

A preliminary examination was held in a Caddo Parish courtroom Tuesday for former Shreveport firefighters Randy Chandler and Clint Richardson. The two are charged with alleged abuse of two mentally challenged men who frequently visited Fire Station 8.

Click here to read the indictment handed up against Shreveport Fire Department Assistant Chief James Thomas Carpenter on Friday, June 27, 2014 for one count of perjury in connection with his testimony related to the investigation of alleged sex and abuse at Station 8.

Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover says indicted SFD Chief Craig Mulford will be placed on one week of administrative leave, following his indictment Thursday morning on felony charges in connection with the scandal at Station 8.

File photo: SFD Assistant Chief Tommy Carpenter, who turned himself in Friday morning on a bench warrant for perjury following his indictment on Thursday.

The second person indicted in connection with the investigation into allegations of sex and abuse at Shreveport's Fire Station 8 has been arrested.

Assistant Chief Tommy Carpenter, 59 turned himself in at the Caddo Correctional Center on a bench warrant for perjury Friday morning. According to the City of Shreveport's website, Carpenter is current commander of shift 'B' operations and personnel. He has been with the Shreveport Fire Department since July 1974.

His bond is set at $10,000.

Carpenter's secret indictment handed up Thursday morning by a Caddo Parish grand jury was unsealed following his arrest. It says that Carpenter's initial testimony before a Caddo Parish grand jury in March that Shreveport Fire Chief Ronald Craig Mulford told Carpenter that neither Carpenter or his men could talk to law enforcement without getting prior approval from the fire department.

Then, a little more than a month later, Carpenter recanted that testimony and testified that he [Carpenter] did not think he was ever instructed by any of his superiors not to talk to law enforcement without getting prior approval from the fire department.

Mulford was also indicted Thursday, and later turned himself on a bench warrant for 5 counts of malfeasance in office. Mulford is accused of failing to report alleged abuse at Station 8 of a mentally challenged man to police or the Louisiana Department of Health and Human Services, failing to report to law enforcement that a crime may have occurred, "and by undertaking a sham investigation himself all in order to conceal from fire personnel, law enforcement personnel, and to the general public the fact that the act of prostitution had in fact occurred.

Click here to read Chief Mulford's indictment, which is also now unsealed since his arrest.



Firefighter Jason Vaughan, former engineers Clint Richardson and Billy Glass, and former captains Derrick Harris and Randy Chandler were all fired and are facing criminal charges in connection with the alleged abuse.



Police say the firefighters subjected two adults who were regular visitors there to cruel pranks over the last few years. Among other things, the victims were allegedly left stranded on the roof of the fire station and forced to drink human urine. All but Chandler are also accused of paying a prostitute to have sex with one of the developmentally disabled men.



