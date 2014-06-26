Self will step into lead SFD role as embroiled chief faces charges

The second person indicted in connection with the investigation into allegations of sex and abuse at Shreveport's Fire Station 8 has been arrested. KSLA News 12 has confirmed that Chief Tommy Carpenter

The second person indicted in connection with the investigation into allegations of sex and abuse at Shreveport's Fire Station 8 has been arrested. KSLA News 12 has confirmed that Chief Tommy Carpenter

Shreveport's fire chief indicted Thursday will be placed on administrative leave for one week during his legal battle.

In his stead, Deputy Fire Chief Tom Self will serve in the SFD's top spot.

Chief Craig Mulford with five counts of malfeasance in office linked to a scandal at the city's Fire Station 8. Each charge has a bond of $5,000.

Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover said an indicted SFD chief will be placed on one week of administrative leave as he faces charges placing him in the center of the scandal.

Glover addressed the felony indictment against Shreveport Fire Chief Craig Mulford in a news conference at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Jason Vaughan, former engineers Clint Richardson and Billy Glass, and former captains Derrick Harris and Randy Chandler are accused of abusing two adults with disabilities at Fire Station 8.

Mulford hired an attorney after the scandal broke to defend against claims that he had been less than helpful in responding to investigators.

In court documents related to the firefighter's arrests, the investigator claimed that Mulford dismissed the initial accusations as rumor, and even ordered an FBI special agent who was investigating reports of abuse, off of city property.

Self joined the SFD in 1978 and has seen several promotions since.

He has rich training including several certifications, according to the SFD's website.

