Horse racing fans, listen up. If you previously had issues getting off of work and racing to Louisiana Downs in time for the thoroughbred races. The post time for all live thoroughbred races will begin at 2:50 p.m., each Thursday - Sunday. This will allow those who work on Thursdays or Fridays to get to the track before all of the races are complete.





















































