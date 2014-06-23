Mourners hold vigil honoring murdered Texarkana man

A Texarkana, Texas family is grieving Wednesday afternoon following the death of a loved one. Now, police are seeking help to bring them some answers and perhaps ease their grief.

A "stop the violence" vigil was held Monday evening in Texarkana, Texas as a result of the shooting death of a young Texarkana man last week.

"We've got to stop because this is happening too much," said one person there.

The event was organized by the family of Xavier Rollins, the 25-year-old who was gunned down at his apartment this past Wednesday night. Police have not made any arrests in the crime.

"The senseless crimes must stop in Texarkana," said Xavier's mother Charlotte Rollins.

Others speaking at the vigil challenged adults to work together to help solve what they say is a major problem in the community.

Charlotte said this is just the beginning.

"So many mothers are standing in my shoes," she said. "They know exactly what I am feeling. We want to make sure the community know we are just tired of this crime, this senseless crime."

Xavier was honored with the release of 25 balloons.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Grove Baptist Church in Texarkana.

If anyone has information to help solve this crime, you are asked to call the TTPD at 903-798-3116 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

