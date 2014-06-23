Bossier City moving forward with plans for $1M park, $3M footbridge

Overall vision plan for the new Walker Place Park, note the A-S key on the right side are only suggestions the designer is giving the city.

Walker Place Park will be built next to the Century Link Center in South Bossier City

Bossier City leaders are continuing efforts to meet requirements for a lawsuit settlement with a local developer.

As part of those efforts, a new 15-acre park, called Walker Place Park ,will be built in South Bossier City, right next to the Century Link Center on Century Link Center Drive.

The park will have trails, an overlook area, two ponds and a pedestrian bridge over the Arthur Teague Parkway leading to the Red River.

The city is required to build the park as part of the 2012 law suit settlement with developer U-L Coleman.





The Walker Place Development, near the Century Link Center, was the center of the lawsuit filed in late 2008 by Coleman Properties, after the city denied them curb cut access to the parkway.





The suit was settled in 2012, resulting in a curb cut for the developer and the city agreed to pay for $6.7 million worth of damages and costs to the developer. The city is also responsible for reimbursing the company for $10.4 million worth of infrastructure needed surrounding the mixed use development.





On top of that, the city is responsible for following through with a South Bossier City Redevelopment plan, as well as building the park and pedestrian foot bridge.





Though the park wasn't the city's idea, Bossier City Spokesman Mark Natale said the design effort has been collaborative between both the city and the company.





"It's essentially a working partnership with both entities," he said. "There have been meetings with both sides, involving individuals both from the city and the Coleman company, basically coming together and saying, 'Let's put this here,' 'What do you think of this?' "Let's draw up this design,' and it's still pretty much a work in progress."





The design plan has several features like a community garden, food truck court, and pavilions; But Natale says those features are just suggestions from the designer.

"Some of those ideas in the drawing could be implemented down the road, he said.





"I have 11 grandchildren, so a big park in the area would be a good idea," said South Bossier Resident Cheryl Peebles.





The pedestrian bridge will cost the city $3 million and the park will cost $1 million to build.





The pedestrian bridge will go out to bid next month and construction is expected to begin in August. The ideal completion time is before the end of the year, he added.





The park is set to begin construction by this fall and the project is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

