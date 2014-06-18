E. TX family mourns loss of man killed in shooting

A Texarkana, Texas family is grieving Wednesday afternoon following the death of a loved one. Now, police are seeking help to bring them some answers and perhaps ease their grief.

Just after 11:45 p.m. police found 25-year-old Xavier Rollins dead outside his apartment from an apparent gunshot wound. Police searched through the night for possible suspects but were unsuccessful.

"I'm hoping that if anybody know anything what happen to my son that they would tell the police," said Charlotte Rollins, the victim's mother.

Police are not saying much about the case, but Wednesday Rollins' family talked exclusively with KSLA News 12 in hopes that someone will come forth with information.

"I receive a call from my son's girlfriend telling me that they had been robbed and he had been shot," Charlotte said.

She said Xavier's girlfriend and a small child were inside the apartment when the alleged altercation began.

"We are certain he sustained a significant injury outside the apartment," said Sgt. Aaron Brower of the TTPD. "It is now known if he sustained one inside."

Xavier was a 2006 graduate of Texarkana Arkansas High School and spent four years in the U.S. Army.

"I am going through hurt, hurt and pain," Charlotte said.

The Rollins family is hoping for some closure.

"I am feeling what my sister is feeling a loss, I am feeling a loss too," said Leon Rollins, Xavier's uncle. "We are just wanting to know what happened and move on."

For this family, that means finding those responsible for Xavier's death.

"I'll never see my son again, other than lying in a casket and I will have to tell him, 'Bye,' for the last time," Charlotte Rollins said. "Nobody wants to bury their child because I don't want to bury my baby but I've got to bury my child."

Call the TTPD at 903-798-3116 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP if you have more information about this case.

