Haughton teen donates belt trauma kits to CPSO

A Bossier Parish teen is doing what she can to help save law enforcement lives after traumatic injuries.

Kellie Abbott started a nonprofit called Blue Forever after a family friend was killed in the line of duty. Last week she donated 15 belt trauma kits to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

Abbott's father is a Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputy. She donated the kits so deputies involved in emergency situations will have what they need to survive.

Each kit contains gloves, a CPR shield, a SWAT-T pressure tourniquet and QuikClot Combat Gauze LE. These items help stop bleeding using technology that has saved many lives.

Abbott, a college student, has raised more than $23,000 to purchase 336 kits that she's donated to nine different agencies.