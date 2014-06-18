Haughton teen donates belt trauma kits to CPSO - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Haughton teen donates belt trauma kits to CPSO

Kellie Abbott shows Caddo Parish sheriff Steve Prator the contents of the belt trauma kits. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office) Kellie Abbott shows Caddo Parish sheriff Steve Prator the contents of the belt trauma kits. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
Kellie Abbott's nonprofit Blue Forever donated 15 belt trauma kits to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. Kellie Abbott's nonprofit Blue Forever donated 15 belt trauma kits to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Bossier Parish teen is doing what she can to help save law enforcement lives after traumatic injuries.

Kellie Abbott started a nonprofit called Blue Forever after a family friend was killed in the line of duty. Last week she donated 15 belt trauma kits to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

Abbott's father is a Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputy. She donated the kits so deputies involved in emergency situations will have what they need to survive.

Each kit contains gloves, a CPR shield, a SWAT-T pressure tourniquet and QuikClot Combat Gauze LE. These items help stop bleeding using technology that has saved many lives.

Abbott, a college student, has raised more than $23,000 to purchase 336 kits that she's donated to nine different agencies.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Good Things [SIDEBAR]

Updated:

Looking for more Good Things? Click here! More>>

Powered by Frankly