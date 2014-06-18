TTPD investigates deadly shooting

Police are looking for at least two men that may be involved in a deadly shooting in Texarkana, Texas Tuesday night.

Police say they believe the shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the River Crossing Apartments on College Drive. Police say 25-year-old Xavier Rollins was found shot to death. The victim's body was found on the sidewalk outside of the apartments

One man who lives at the apartment complex said the commotion was so loud that he thought his own apartment door was being kicked in. That's when he went outside to find an upsetting scene."I just heard some gunshots so I got up. I walked towards the scene and I heard a young lady crying so I just walked towards the crying. I got over that way I saw her stooped over that man with a gunshot wound in him," says Kenneth Roger.

Police have not released any details or a description of the men they are looking for.

If you know anything about this crime, call Texarkana, Texas police on the Crime Stoppers line at (903) 793-STOP.

