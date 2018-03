Former LSU Tiger Jacob Hester is back for his 6th annual Jacob Hester football camp.

It begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 28. Hester said he is changing things up a little bit this year.





It will be a one-day event and will be held at Independence stadium. This is one of Hester's favorite things to be involved in because he gets to see young campers grow up and progress in the sport.

