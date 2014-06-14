Football starts help out at Duck Commander I-Bowl Football Camp

DLL's incoming freshman and Parkway graduate Brandon Harris has been working hard this off-season with his sights set on being named starting quarterback this August.

The quarterback took time away from the training grind to give back to kids in his community last weekend. He and teammate freshman running back Leonard Fournette helped out at the Duck Commander Independence Bowl's youth football camp.

There were also coaches from several area universities. The goal was to instill some key fundamentals of the game into the youth.

KSLA News 12 reporters were not allowed to talk to Harris or Fournette because they are freshman.

