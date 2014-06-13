Man shot dead by BCPD has a criminal history, many names

KSLA News 12 goes through a firearms training course testing his ability to know when to shoot, and when not to shoot.

A Bossier City police officer was faced with a very difficult decision. Thursday night 58-year-old Larry Allan Jerrils of Walker, Mich was shot and killed. Bossier City Police say he had just robbed the

What kind of training is needed to know when to pull the trigger?

What kind of training is needed to know when to pull the trigger?

Investigators were at the scene well into the night after 2 Bossier City police officers were involved in a shooting that killed an armed robbery suspect.

Bossier City police say criminal and internal investigations into the officer-involved shooting on Airline Drive are under way.

One eyewitness described hearing a shot fired and turning to see an officer open fire and a man fall to the pavement just outside Bass Fine Jewelry next to Arby's. (Source: C. Cavell)

The man shot and killed by Bossier City police officers Thursday is a registered sex offender with previous convictions for armed robbery and several aliases.

Bossier City police say it was 58-year-old Larry Allan Jerrils of Walker, Mich. who had just robbed the Payless shoe store in the 2000 block of Airline just before 8 p.m. when officers arrived on the scene and tried to stop him from fleeing.



Bossier City spokesman Mark Natale says Jerrils was shot when he turned and brandished a firearm at the officers, who have also now been identified as Andrew Nichols and Kevin Wooten.



Jerrils was pronounced dead at the scene.

One eyewitness described hearing a shot fired and turning to see an officer open fire and a man fall to the pavement just outside Bass Fine Jewelry next to Arby's.

"We heard what was a gunshot, followed there by about 3 or 4 more gunshots - rapid gunshots," recalls Charlie Cavell, who was in the parking lot of a restaurant across the street when it happened. "After the first shot, I kind of leaned to my right a little bit and that's when I saw the two Bossier City police officers, you know, standing over what I can only assume was some kind of suspect."

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Jerrils had skipped out on parole just last week. While his criminal history in Michigan appears to go back at least 40 years, the most recent convictions on Jerril's record were in 2000, for assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and first degree home invasion. Jerrils also pleaded to 2 armed robberies committed in Michigan in 1989.

Among the aliases Jerrils used are Jeffrey Bisel, Larry Cox and Timothy Mills.

According to a statement released by BCPD just after Noon on Friday, Nichols joined the Bossier City Police Department in November of 2013 after serving two years as a law enforcement officer with another agency. Wooten has been with the Bossier City Police Department since September of 2013 after serving one year as a law enforcement officer with another agency.

Both officers are assigned to the Patrol Division and have been placed on administrative leave pending investigations by the Internal Affairs Division and Criminal Investigations Division, which are standard procedures in officer involved shootings.





Natale says the investigations remain ongoing. Further details will be released once the investigations along with a review by the Bossier Parish District Attorney's office are complete.





Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.