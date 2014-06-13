Praying for strength to forgive: Murder victim's family holds vigil following killer's conviction

A man wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a Shreveport man last week in north Shreveport has been arrested in Tennessee.

More than a dozen shots were fired in the shooting death of 20-year-old Prentiss Britton outside the Peach Street Apartments in May of 2013.

Prentiss "Tyree" Britton was 20 years old when he was shot more than 16 times by Andrew Smith outside his MLK neighborhood apartment in May 2013.

Just hours after a man was convicted for the murder of Prentiss "Tyree" Britton, friends and family gathered to remember him Thursday evening, and to pray for the ability to forgive his killer.



A Caddo Parish jury found 20-year-old Andrew Smith guilty of second degree murder on Thursday afternoon. Surveillance video during the 4-day trial shows Smith trying to chase Britton around a car in the parking lot outside the Peach Street Apartments before running up over the car in a fit of rage and opening fire on him.

Not long before the shooting, Britton had reportedly beaten Smith up because he believed Smith had broken into his apartment. In a fit of rage, Smith went and got a semi-automatic weapon with a high-capacity magazine and returned to confront Britton.

More than 2-dozen shots were fired, striking Britton 16 times. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. It took the jury just over 2 hours to return a guilty verdict on Thursday afternoon.



Britton's family and friends say the purpose of the vigil was not to celebrate that a young man will go to prison, but a time to be grateful that justice was served.

"Help us to get to a place someday where we can forgive Andrew Smith," prayed one family member as friends and relatives of Britton gathered for a candlelight vigil outside Lake Bethlehem Baptist Church on Martin Luther King Drive.



Smith is set for a sentencing hearing in Caddo Parish court on Monday. He faces life in prison.



