Mavs team up with Shreveport youth for camp

As if an ABA championship wasn't enough for the Shreveport Bossier Mavericks, they continue to win during the off season by giving back to their community.
Nearly 100 kids showed up for their basketball camp. Members of the Maverick team joined the Canaan Boys Academy in Shreveport to teach these young athletes the game of basketball and also the game of life.
