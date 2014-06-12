Police searching for suspects in tobacco store holdup

Shreveport police are looking for this man, who along with another man, robbed Tobacco World on Pines Road Saturday morning. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are looking for two men who held up a local tobacco store at gunpoint on Saturday morning.

Officers said shortly before 11 a.m. the men entered Tobacco World in the 7000 block of Pines Road. Surveillance video shows one man point a gun at the clerk on duty and the other take multiple cartons of cigarettes. The men also took money from the safe.

One of the robbers wore a green t-shirt, green do-rag, bandanna, jeans, black gloves and was armed with a handgun. The other wore a beanie cap, short sleeve black t-shirt, jeans and black gloves.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $400 reward for information leading to the arrest of either of these men. Call (318) 673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org with tips.

