Newest 'Little Free Library' pops up in Bossier Parish

"Little Free Libraries" have made their way to North Louisiana as part of a world-wide literacy movement promoting the love of reading.

The non profit has nearly 15,000 little libraries across the world, four are in the ArkLaTex: one in Texarkana, two in Shreveport and the newest one just opened in Bossier Parish. The newest LFL was put up just a week ago in the Dogwood South subdivision.

"We drove down the street and we saw this little building, I didn't know what it was at first," said 12-year-old Dagan Skinner , who soon learned that the bird-house looking box was a LFL.

"I thought that, 'Wow, my sister is going to love that, she is going to be going everyday!'" Skinner said.

The whole concept of the LFL is pretty simple, it's based on an honor system, all you have to do is pick a book, take one, and then leave another in its place.

"I think it's cool because you don't have to get in a car, drive to a library, you can just ride your bike down, grab some books and go home," Skinner said.

According to neighbors, the library was set up by the Sanders family and since it is in their yard, they also maintain it. They've joined the thousands across the world who have also registered their libraries with the world-wide non profit organization that hopes to promote a sense of community through books.

"I never thought of this before, until it was put in here," said neighbor Glenn Laprairie, who lives just next door to the tiny library. "After the neighbors explained it to me, I thought it was a good concept."

Laprairie's 13-year-old daughter is excited about the idea and plans to use the library very soon.

"She loves to read," he said. "She thinks this is going to be a pretty good deal for the kids in the neighborhood."

Several more LFL's are planned for the Shreveport-Bossier area. Right now lawn signs mark the spots where one will be coming soon.

The following are addresses for current LFL's:

10 North Valley Drive Texarkana, Arkansas 71854

800 Monrovia Street Shreveport, LA 71106

7206 Gilbert Drive Shreveport, LA 71106

807 Grey Fox Circle Haughton, LA 71037

Anyone interested in supporting or setting up their own Little Free Library can click here.

