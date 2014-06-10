Mother says teen who nearly drowned hit her head before going under

On Saturday night, Jasmine was rescued from the bottom of a pool at the Millbrook Apartments in the Stoner Hill neighborhood.

Family members of a teenager who nearly drowned Saturday night says the teenager hit her head on the side and went under.

Valarie Taylor, the mother of 15-year-old Jasmine Taylor, says her daughter remains in the Intensive Care Unit at University Health but has woken up several times and spoken to doctors and family.

On Saturday night, Jasmine was rescued from the bottom of a pool at the Millbrook Apartments in the Stoner Hill neighborhood. Her mother says, Jasmine was swimming towards the deep end, when her sister urged her to turn around, that's when Jasmine hit her head and went under.

Bystanders flagged down a passerby, Cordero Mullone, who jumped into the pool and pulled Jasmine out of the pool. He handed her to another man who began performing CPR on her. Jasmine was breathing when emergency crews arrived. According to her mother, doctors have said Jasmine might have sustained some damage to her brain, but it's likely to be minor.

Her mother also says doctors hope to remove her breathing tube Wednesday, June 11, 2014.

