One man arrested for Snappy Scrubs armed robbery

Bossier detectives arrested a man Monday in connection with the armed robbery of a car wash last week.

Jerome Durham, 31, is charged with armed robbery with use of a firearm. He was already in jail at the time of the arrest in Bossier Max on unrelated charges, police said.

About 6:30 a.m. June 3, an employee at the Snappy Scrubs Car Wash in the 1900 block of Benton Road was getting ready to open shop when Durham and another masked person came into the office and robbed him at gunpoint.

The investigation remains active.

