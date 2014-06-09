Man charged in Texas deputy's murder appears in court

Accused murderer Tucker Strickland appeared in a Texarkana, Texas courtroom Monday morning.

He'd been offered and rejected a plea deal for allegedly shooting and killing a Bowie County Sheriff's deputy back in 2011.

Strickland, now 24, was an inmate being transported to the Bowie County courthouse by 54-year-old deputy Sherri Jones for a court hearing in April 2011 when he allegedly overpowered Jones, took her gun and shot her.

At the time of Jones' shooting, Strickland was being transported from a hearing to determine his competency to stand trial on an assault charge. He was accused of assaulting his mother in August of 2010.

Strickland will be tried in August.

