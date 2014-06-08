Girl found at bottom of Shreveport pool remains in ICU

A Shreveport teen remains in the hospital Sunday after nearly drowning in a swimming pool over the weekend.

Jasmine Taylor, 15, is in the intensive care unit at University Health Shreveport drifting in and out of consciousness, said her mother Valerie Taylor.

Doctors are keeping her heavily sedated.

On Saturday night, Jasmine was rescued from the bottom of a pool at the Millbrook Apartments in the Stoner Hill neighborhood. Witnesses said they noticed her in the deep end and that she may have been underwater for up to five minutes.

Bystanders flagged down a passerby, Cordero Mullone, who jumped into the pool and pulled Jasmine out of the pool. He handed her to another man who began performing CPR on her.

When emergency crews arrived, Jasmine was breathing. According to her mother, doctors have said Jasmine might have sustained some damage to her brain, but it's likely to be minor.

They are not yet sure of the extent of her injuries, Valerie said.

Mullone said he used to be a lifeguard, which is why he knew how to handle the situation.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.