Streaming live: Maya Angelou memorial service

A private memorial service will be held for Dr. Maya Angelou at Wake Forest University's Wait Chapel on Saturday.



Due to limited seating capacity, the family has decided to have a closed service for family and friends only, but Wake Forest will live stream the service for the public.

The service will also be broadcast live on Bounce ArkLaTex DT 12.3.



The family will be planning additional celebrations of her life in other cities across the country. Her son, Guy B. Johnson, will release information about these destinations at a later date, according to the university.



Former President Bill Clinton and Oprah Winfrey are expected to attend Saturday's memorial, along with first lady Michelle Obama. The White House said Mrs. Obama will deliver remarks.



Angelou died last week at her Winston-Salem home at age 86. She was known worldwide as a literary pioneer and civil rights champion.



