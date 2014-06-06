Warrant issued for suspect in Allendale shooting

Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting outside a local grocery store in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after June 3 at the Fil-A-Sak in the 300 block of Pierre Ave.

Shreveport police have identified a suspect in the shooting outside an Allendale grocery store on Tuesday that left a man seriously injured.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Ladarius Williams, wanted for attempted first degree murder.

Police believe Williams shot 59-year-old Eddie George outside the Fil-A-Sak in the 300 block of Pierre Avenue in an apparent robbery attempt as George was walking out of the store around 12:00 p.m. on the afternoon of June 2.

Williams reportedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots at George before fleeing the scene on foot.



George was taken to University Health in Shreveport with serious injuries, but he is expected to survive.

Bond on the warrant for Williams has been set for $200,000.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Williams' whereabouts is asked to contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 673-7373 or www.lockemup.org.

