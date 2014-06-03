Masked suspects steal money from Bossier City Snappy Scrubs

Two masked suspects robbed a car wash early Tuesday morning in Bossier City.

Police said about 6:30 a.m. an employee at the Snappy Scrubs Car Wash in the 1900 block of Benton Road was getting ready to open shop when two suspects came into the office and robbed him at gunpoint.

The suspects, who were both wearing dark clothing, fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The employee was not injured during the robbery.

Call Bossier City Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or visit bossiercrimestoppers.org if you have more information about this crime.

