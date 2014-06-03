Police identify victim in Allendale shooting

The shooting happened just after Noon at the Fil-A-Sak in the 300 block of Pierre Ave.

Shreveport police have identified the victim in Tuesday's shooting outside a grocery store in the Allendale neighborhood.

Eddie George, 59, was approached just after noon after he walked out of the Fil-A-Sak in the 300 block of Pierre Ave., police said.

He was standing next to his truck when a male suspect armed with a gun tried to rob him. Police said he was hit in the head and then shot several times.

George was taken to University Health in Shreveport. Police now say his injuries were serious, but not life threatening.

The gunman reportedly fled the scene on foot. Investigators are still at the grocery store, and a K9 police unit has also been called to the scene.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.